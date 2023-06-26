Swordfish Advertising appoints Sarah Rush as new CEO

Swordfish Advertising has announced the appointment of Sarah Rush as its new chief executive officer.

Rush brings over 20 years of industry experience to the position, having spent more than 13 of those years in roles of increasing responsibility at Swordfish.

She originally joined the agency in 2009 as account director, before progressing to group account director, and then to her most recent position of client services director, which she has held since 2019.

Over the course of her career, Rush has also served in various roles at One Brand Group, Silver Agency and Millward Brown.

Commenting on her new role, Rush said: “I feel proud and privileged to lead the extremely talented team at Swordfish, many of whom I have worked with for over a decade, as we enter an exciting chapter.

"Looking ahead, our focus will be on the creation of exceptional work for our clients. Together, we will continue to build unforgettable brands that reimagine what is possible in healthcare communications.”

The agency said it is "entering a period of growth” as it takes on new business opportunities and expands its global reach.

Agency founder and chairman, John Bohin, commented: "Promoting outstanding talent like Sarah into this key leadership role makes me incredibly excited for what lies ahead. Sarah is a natural fit for this position, with a wealth of experience in healthcare communications and an innate ability to harness her team's potential.

"I am confident that she will continue to offer immense value for our clients and create strategic and innovative business moves which propel the agency to even greater success.”