Swordfish Advertising promotes Perry and Johnston to director roles

Swordfish Advertising has said it is strengthening its leadership team with the promotion of both Nina Perry and Hannah Johnston.

Perry, who has been serving as account director since 2020, will be stepping into the role of client services director. She originally joined Swordfish six years ago as account executive, and has held roles of increasing responsibility during her time at the agency.

Commenting on her new role, Perry said: “I am looking forward to working closely with our team and clients. It is certainly an exciting time to work not just within healthcare but also at Swordfish.”

Johnston is taking on the position of business development director alongside her existing account director role. She joined Swordfish in 2018, also as account executive, and has been progressing through the agency's ranks over the past five years.

She said: “I am excited to be in a position to help both Swordfish and our worldwide clients reimagine the possibilities in healthcare communications through our forward thinking, innovative strategies for growth.”

Newly appointed chief executive officer, Sarah Rush, who has spent more than 13 years at Swordfish, said: “Nina and Hannah have been instrumental to our agency’s growth over the past five years, consistently delivering exceptional work for our clients and inspiring our internal team with their leadership.”