Swordfish Advertising promotes Sam Wright to creative director

Wright originally joined the agency in 2019 as senior art director

Sam Wright UK independent creative communications agency Swordfish Advertising has announced the promotion of Sam Wright to the role of creative director.

Wright has been with the agency since 2019, first as senior art director and most recently as deputy creative director.

Prior to Swordfish, she was a freelance senior art director at Lime Advertising UK, art director at Mason Zimbler, and also served as senior art director at Woolley Pau.

At the beginning of her career, while working alongside brands such as Smirnoff and Kelloggs, Wright worked hard to forge her path and prove herself in the industry.

Following her success in consumer advertising, Wright joined the healthcare industry.

Commenting on her previous ventures, Wright said: "Back then, healthcare had a reputation for being somewhat bland. I saw this as a creative challenge, rather than a barrier. I strongly believed that creative work could excel in the healthcare world and we could talk to healthcare professionals in a human way, just like consumer agencies did."

She continued: "I am so excited to head up our wonderful creative department at Swordfish. I feel incredibly lucky to continue my work in healthcare and to keep striving for the best creative."

Article by
Jen Brogan

13th September 2023

13th September 2023

