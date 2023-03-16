Please login to the form below

Team ITG appoints Gerhard Arnhofer as head of customer strategy for life sciences division

Arnhofer was most recently senior vice president of customer strategy at BioNTech SE

Jase George and Gerhard Arnhofer

Team ITG has announced the appointment of Gerhard Arnhofer (pictured right) as head of customer strategy for its life sciences division.

Arnhofer joins the agency with two decades of experience in the biopharma industry, having held a variety of senior positions at Merck & Co, Bayer AG and BioNTech SE.

In his most recent role as senior vice president of customer strategy at BioNTech SE, Arnhofer oversaw commercial activities within the company’s immunology, oncology and product and services units.

Team ITG said its life sciences division aims to support multinational companies through technology transformation programmes, particularly in the area of adopting an automation first mindset across the marketing operating model.

Arnhofer said: “Automation is the key to unlocking unprecedented potential within the life sciences industry. Commercial and medical organisations will need to hyper personalise their conversations with their customers, to explain complex treatment pathways, modes of action and patient challenges.

Arnhofer will be joining forces with Jase George (pictured left), managing partner for Team ITG’s life sciences division, to lead campaigns for global companies such as Haleon and Johnson & Johnson.

George, who has thirty years of industry experience, took over Team ITG’s life sciences portfolio in 2021 to lead the division’s growth strategy through the deployment of its proprietary Storyteq marketing collaboration and creative automation platform, in addition to its suite of professional services.

Emily Kimber

16th March 2023

From: Marketing

