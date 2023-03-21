The Considered appoints Bam Zahraie as chief experience officer

Healthcare marketing agency The Considered has named Bam Zahraie as its new chief experience officer.

Zahraie joins the agency from his most recent role as global innovation lead and associate managing director at Havas Health & You (HH&Y), working with health and wellness, life sciences and biotech clients.

Prior to this, he spent two years as senior vice president of innovation at Havas Health Plus, and held a variety of leadership roles at HH&Y.

Before joining the industry, Zahraie spent the early portion of his career in Seattle, working at Microsoft, Filter LLC and Nayamode in project manager and producer roles.

“Coming into this industry in 2013 was eye opening,” Zahraie said. “The ways of working and embrace of tech-and product-driven methodologies was essentially non-existent. This could seem like a barrier to some, but to me, this meant there was a great opportunity to help drive change.”

In his new role, Zahraie will lead the agency through its HealthControl methodology to solve the clients’ most difficult challenges in the life sciences industry.

In joining The Considered, Zahraie is also reunited with founder and chief executive officer David Hunt, who also worked at Havas.

Hund said: “I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some of the best and brightest minds over the past two decades, as they have developed the industry’s most important and iconic campaigns, products, and services – Bam is one of those very best minds, and I am humbled that he chose The Considered and our ambition to break pharma’s formulae, traditions, rinse and repeat approach.”