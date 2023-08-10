The Considered promotes Tina Bertolini to head of operations and project management

Healthcare marketing agency The Considered has announced the promotion of Tina Bertolini to the role of head of operations and project management.

Bertolini has been with the agency since its beginnings in 2021, first as senior operations manager and then as director of operations and project management.

Prior to this, she was senior project manager at global creative agency Rapp and previously held roles at DDB.

“In many of my previous roles, I was also in positions in which I wore many hats. I think this skill set has set me up for success,” Bertolini said. “I enjoy learning aspects of everyone’s roles, as I am eager to continually grow and always happy to help my teammates.”

Commenting on her latest venture, Bertolini said: “I hope to continue to build upon how we can be even more operationally efficient, continue to wow our clients and ensure the collaborative and incredible culture we have built is maintained.”

The Considered founder and chief executive officer, David Hunt, commented: "Yes, Tina is exceptional, one of the absolute best. But more than that, Tina is a leader, she’s been a leader since she arrived, she is a leader in everything she does.

“It is why, in less than two years, having joined as a senior project manager, she is a leader in name and title, and not just words."