VMLY&R Health appoints Natxo Diaz as global head of health craft

VMLY&R Health has announced the appointment of Natxo Diaz to the newly created position of global head of health craft.

Diaz brings extensive industry experience to the role, having most recently served as chief creative officer for VMLY&R Health Spain. He began his career in consumer, digital, e-commerce and commerce, CRM and advertising, before moving into the health space eight years ago as creative director for Ogilvy Health Spain.

He has worked across a diverse range of therapeutic areas for clients including GSK, Pfizer, Novartis, Johnson & Johsnon, AstraZeneca, Gilead, Roche, Merck, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Takeda and Biogen.

In his new role, which starts with immediate effect, Diaz will support the chief creative officers across VMLY&R Health’s offices to "establish a global standard for health craft", the agency said.

Diaz commented: “This year we’re seeing an elevation of craft that’s taking pharma creative to new levels… As global head of craft, I will focus on marrying good ideas with the finest production and the finest execution."

Reporting to VMLY&R Health’s chief executive officer Claire Gillis, Diaz will help drive the agency's vision to create human-centred health campaigns, and will also work with Jason Xenopoulos, chief creative officer of VMLY&R North America to "promote the cross fertilisation of ideas from outside health into health campaigns”.

Gillis said: “Our health clients deserve to become the most trusted brands in people’s lives. With the help of Natxo and our CCOs around the world, we will use meaningful, scientifically relevant and beautifully crafted messaging to help them do it.”