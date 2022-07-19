VMLY&R Health welcomes Jo Crouch and Khalid Latif to senior executive team in London





VMLY&R Health has announced two new appointments to its senior executive team in London, with Jo Crouch joining as managing director and Khalid Latif taking on the role of executive creative director. Both role are to start with immediate effect.

Bringing 20 years’ experience in strategic leadership to the role, Crouch will be responsible for leading VMLY&R Health while supporting its team to accelerate growth and centralise strategy in all areas of the agency.

Over the course of two decades, Crouch has taken on various roles, starting out in sales and marketing with Roche Diagnostics. She has an extensive understanding of research and communications spanning a variety disease areas and categories.

Crouch is a Chartered Marketer with a post graduate degree in marketing from the London Business School and has been the recipient of awards from both Cannes Lions and The Creative Floor Awards.

Commenting on her new role, Crouch said: “The difference you can make to a campaign when you have such a strong creative and strategic partnership, coupled with leadership who support it, is just phenomenal. The opportunity to work at VMLY&R Health was just too good to turn down. We are already a great team, and I cannot wait to see what we can build together.”

Crouch’s long-term collaborator, Khalid Latif, will be responsible for leading VMLY&R Health’s creative department in London.

Latif brings over two decades of healthcare advertising and PR experience to the role, having previously served at Weber Shandwick as creative director. Prior to that, he served in the creative team for Publicis Health as both a senior copywriter and associate creative director.

Sharing his thoughts on his appointment, Latif said: “Everyone at VMLY&R Health has this infectious energy and ambition to create meaningful work that changes behaviour and ultimately makes a difference to people’s lives.”

Latif has a degree in medical biochemistry from the University of Birmingham and has been the recipient of awards from both Cannes Lions and PR Week.



With the latest appointments, the agency aims to establish its London branch as a flagship team for VMLY&R Health.