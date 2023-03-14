Wave Healthcare Communications appoints Gareth Tucker as commercial director

Wave Healthcare Communications has named Gareth Tucker as its new commercial director. Tucker brings more than two decades of experience in medical communications to the company, having most recently served as chief executive officer of Obsidian Healthcare Group.

Previously, Tucker was managing director at Elements Communications for over four years, after joining the company in 2018 as group strategy director. He has also held leadership roles with Edelman and Chameleon.

In his new role, Tucker will be central to the commercial development of the business, focusing on developing the skills and capabilities of the team, and growing Wave’s broader client base and offering.

Tucker said: “I’m hugely excited to be joining Wave and supporting the continued growth and development of this impressive and ambitious business.

“I have been immediately impressed by the desire within Wave to continue to improve itself, its people and the work done for our clients. I look forward to supporting this continued commercial development as the company carries on growing and evolving.”

Sharing his thoughts on the company’s latest hire, managing director, James Seed, said: “Wave’s five-year plan is all about growth: our people, our client service offer and our business. Gareth brings with him a proven history of leading growth and transformation and will join our recently expanded management team to help Wave achieve its ambitious five-year goals. We are delighted to welcome Gareth to the team.”