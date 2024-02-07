Please login to the form below

Wilmington Healthcare promotes Julian Snape to head of consultancy

Snape has over 30 years of experience in the UK life sciences industry

Julian Snape Wilmington Healthcare has announced that Julian Snape has been appointed as head of consultancy. With over 30 years of experience in the UK life sciences industry, Snape is uniquely positioned to drive the company’s specialist consulting team forward.

Snape's expertise lies in his specialist UK Healthcare market insight. This allows him to help Wilmington’s clients engage intelligently and deliver true value, spearheading its mission to improve patient pathways, transform outcomes and support the NHS.

Throughout his career, Snape has successfully delivered over 500 business transformation and optimisation projects across the UK and 19 other countries. He has honed his skills in commercial effectiveness and strategic planning roles within pharma, implementing innovative data strategies and pioneering go-to-market approaches that enable clients to optimise the performance of their assets.

Snape said: “I’m excited to head up this hugely experienced consultancy team, and looking forward to working with pharma on a range of business critical areas, providing unique go-to-market insight about the UK healthcare sector.”

8th February 2024

