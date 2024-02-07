Wilmington Healthcare promotes Sarah Hawkins to operations director

Wilmington Healthcare has announced the appointment of Sarah Hawkins as operations director.



Hawkins has worked in B2B strategic marketing for over 30 years across a variety of industries including legal and finance. She has spent the last 18 years at Wilmington Healthcare focusing on healthcare marketing, and more recently pharmaceutical marketing. Her B2B marketing disciplines include strategy, communications, market research, content and digital and she has published many industry articles, thought leadership pieces and white papers on these topics.



Hawkins now heads up the 55-strong Service Delivery and Operations team at Wilmington Healthcare, marshalling great specialist experience with pharma. She will lead customer data optimisation and service excellence across the whole of the WH portfolio including data/CRM, omnichannel marketing, subscription services, HSJ and other associated services.



She said: “It’s great to have the opportunity to work more closely with our pharmaceutical clients across a wider remit. I’m passionate about providing optimal service and delivery of our products and services that many of our clients rely on for business growth and success, and driving value with our pharma customers.”