ZPB Associates appoints Celine Parmentier as director of pharma services





Healthcare communications agency ZPB Associates has appointed Celine Parmentier as its new director of pharma services.

Parmentier brings a wealth of knowledge to the position, with over 10 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical industry, having led teams and campaigns spanning a variety of healthcare advertising agencies. This included her time at Havas Lynx Group, where she established a team, attracted clients and drove commercial success.

Parmentier also spearheaded international drug launches, alongside strategic brand development, creative campaigns and tactical delivery, covering a selection of therapy areas.

Commenting on her new venture, Parmentier said: “ZPB is known for its expert insights into the UK health care system and its ability to turn these into outstanding communications for its clients. I am so happy to be joining this brilliant team at an exciting moment of growth for the business. There is so much opportunity for the team and the freedom to build that out further is what brought me here.”

In her new role, she will be responsible for leading ZPB’s work with pharmaceutical companies, applying the agency’s mix of insight, access and creative communications expertise to centre stage.



Zoe Bedford, CEO of ZPB Associates shared her thoughts on the new appointment: “We are incredibly proud to have doubled the size of our business in the past 18 months, delivering outstanding work and award-winning campaigns. This growth and success underlines ZPB’s unique offer to our pharma, digital health and services clients.”



She added: “We’re delighted to welcome Celine to our team who already feels like a true ZPB-er. ZPB has a unique skillset that brings deep market insight, strategy and communications under one roof. This diversity of thinking and approach is fundamental to how we approach our work, and the creativity, energy and smart thinking that Celine brings to the team, amplifies this.”