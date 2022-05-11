ZPB Associates appoints David Rowley as a Board adviser





Healthcare communications agency ZPB Associates has announced the appointment of David Rowley to the position of Board adviser.

Rowley joins ZPB as a health agency veteran and entrepreneur, having held a long-standing record of creating successful healthcare communications agencies. To date, he has served as founder and CEO of Huntsworth Health and also served as co-founder and CEO of Open Health.

Sharing his thoughts on his new position at the agency, Rowley said: “ZPB have a unique and very relevant profile in the dynamic access and communications space, and coupled with a very able leadership team will continue to grow from strength to strength. I’m delighted to get involved and support Zoe, the Exec Team and the Board in realising its potential”

With extensive experience in healthcare market access and strategy, in his new role, Rowley will support the growth of the business by driving its reach into the pharmaceutical sector through its expanded market access and insight offering.

Zoe Bedford, CEO of ZPB Associates said: “We are incredibly proud to have doubled the size of our business in the past 18 months, delivering outstanding work and award-winning campaigns. This growth and success underlines ZPB’s unique offer to our pharma, digital health and services clients. Appointing David to our Board will accelerate this growth, marking the next stage in our ambitious growth strategy.