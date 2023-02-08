A relentless commitment to neuroscience

Hundreds of millions of people worldwide are affected by neurological and psychiatric disorders and they are the largest cause of disability worldwide

It appears invisible, but approaches like a speeding train with no warning. This is chronic migraine, a disease that occurs on 15 or more days per month.

It stops time and halts joy because of troublesome dyskinesia. This is Parkinson’s disease.

It overtakes your sense of self through unexpected highs and lows. This is bipolar 1 disorder.

For millions of people around the world, these are just a few examples of neurological and psychiatric disorders that impact people’s lives daily. Hundreds of millions of people worldwide are affected by these disorders and they are the largest cause of disability worldwide. The outlook can be sobering and, sadly, people living with chronic neurological illnesses including chronic migraine, Parkinson’s disease and psychiatric disorders continue to face stigma. At AbbVie, we feel it is our duty to help.

But that duty requires tenacity. When you’re investigating some of the most challenging medical conditions, setbacks are inevitable. However, even in the face of uncertainty, my colleagues and I are committed to delivering science that can make a meaningful difference. We work tirelessly across all stages of neuroscience development in search of novel therapies that have the potential to treat chronic disabling neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, migraine, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, schizophrenia and other neurological and psychiatric disorders.

With so many unmet needs, we have a responsibility to keep working to advance the standard of care for neurological and psychiatric disorders – some of the biggest challenges in science and society – to help patients live their fullest lives.

The scientific community has struggled to develop new therapies for many of these diseases, so what’s really needed now is an unwavering resolve to innovate. Despite the recent setbacks in the neuroscience space for bringing new treatments to patients, we must be fearless in the face of failure. We find inspiration in patients and their families, who display extraordinary courage in the face of an uncertain future.

Exciting emerging science and technology

At AbbVie, we’re investing in early science and discovery because that is what’s going to help us find answers for the tough questions. I’m also excited by the potential of new approaches in neuroscience that are emerging. For example, the ability to harness digital health technology, big data and cutting-edge computing is helping to unlock new possibilities including further understanding of the mechanisms of disease, novel targets, digital biomarkers, the impact of therapy in real-world setting and the real-time management of patients.

Speaking of biomarkers, many are emerging, such as fluid, imaging, physiological and genomic biomarkers that, among other possibilities, help identify the right patients for a given therapy, select the right doses and ensure optimal pharmacological activity, thereby seeking to improve the quality and efficiency of clinical trials.

The science of neuronal regeneration is also one that appears to have great potential to help patients. We’re investigating potential ways to block an important factor that inhibits neuronal regeneration and functional recovery following central nervous system (CNS) damage with the aim of providing new options for people who suffer spinal cord injuries and acute ischaemic stroke.

Technologies that facilitate and enhance transfer of biologics across the blood-brain barrier are also progressing at an exciting pace. For example, we’re exploring the potential for biospecific antibodies to help deliver therapeutic payloads across the blood-brain barrier.

These technologies, and many others not mentioned, such as advanced capabilities to process data, are reasons why I believe there’s never been a more exciting time to be a neuroscientist. We are truly pushing science forward into a new frontier.

A relentless pursuit forward

Despite the excitement, in any of these areas, some failure is to be expected. But failure is a part of science, so we must be committed to learning from it and using what we learn to fuel new approaches that get us closer to providing new options for patients.

I’m motivated by recent accomplishments in the field and what we can continue to achieve as we strive to work towards a future with more possibilities for patients. Our tenacity in neuroscience reflects our relentless pursuit of therapies that will make a remarkable impact for patients with neurological conditions.

