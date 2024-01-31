Education, awareness, collaboration – the journey to increase biosimilar adoption in Europe

Why the future of biosimilars in Europe depends on increasing education and awareness for all

Biosimilars offer a beacon of hope for patients in many countries with little to no access to biologics. As successors to biological medicines for which the patent has expired and exclusivity has been lost (reference medicine), biosimilars are as safe and effective as their reference medicine.

Since their introduction in Europe in 2006, biosimilars have led to €30bn in cumulative savings for European healthcare systems. These savings can bring many benefits to patients, such as broad and early access to treatments and better healthcare services. However, while Europe has been a pioneer in the adoption of biosimilars, there is a gap in realising their potential across the region.

Many countries that are most in need of biosimilars are unable to access them. This challenge takes centre stage in the newly launched Act4Biosimilars Deep Dive Report for Europe, which explores opportunities to expand access to biologic medicines across the region. The report identifies the challenges to biosimilar adoption and the growing disparity between Eastern and Western Europe. The report complements the Action Plan, which offers strategies, tools and activities that can be used by stakeholders in any country, regardless of where it is on its biosimilar journey.

Knowledge is power

The ultimate goal of the initiative is to increase biosimilar adoption by at least 30% in 30+ countries by 2030 – a bold but achievable goal. In striving towards this goal, we can help transform the lives of more patients by enabling affordable access to life-changing, advanced medicines.

The Action Plan highlights the power of education, which can counteract biosimilar misinformation and disparagement, and drive informed decision-making, helping to increase adoption.

