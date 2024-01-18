Precision medicine – revolutionising treatment for genetic diseases and cancer

PME talks to Joanne Kanaan from Omini about the potential role of precision medicine in chronic diseases and the challenges patients face in managing their conditions

PME: The number of patients with chronic diseases has risen globally over recent years. What portion of the UK population is affected by one or more chronic conditions and how is this impacting healthcare systems?

Joanne Kanaan (JK): It is estimated that six out of ten people over the age of 60 suffers from at least one chronic condition, and four out of ten suffer from two or more. In England particularly, approximately 15 million people have a long-term condition including diseases like diabetes, heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, arthritis and hypertension.

People with long-term conditions account for a substantial portion of healthcare utilisation, including GP appointments, outpatient appointments and inpatient bed days. The treatment and care for these conditions are a major part of health and social care expenditure, taking up about £7 in every £10 of total health and social care expenditure in the UK.

PME: What are some of the key challenges that chronic disease patients face in managing their condition?

JK: Chronic conditions have physical, social, psychological and financial impacts on patients. These include adhering to complex treatment regimens, dealing with physical symptoms like pain and fatigue, and the psychological toll of ongoing illness, such as anxiety and depression. Financial burdens due to healthcare costs, lifestyle adjustments and potential disruptions in employment and education are also significant. Social challenges, such as maintaining relationships and avoiding isolation, coupled with the difficulty of navigating healthcare systems and managing comorbidities, further complicate their experience. Access to care also remains a critical issue for many of these patients.

Read the article in full here.