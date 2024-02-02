The four priorities shaping the future of R&D

Looking at what lies ahead for the life sciences, set against a backdrop of increasing digitalisation, climate change and emerging public health challenges

The onset of the pandemic resulted in a major transformation in the way research is conducted and healthcare is delivered, with this change particularly driven by rapid adoption of digital technologies. In short, COVID-19 was a case in point that proved the value of global collaboration.

The life sciences are now at another inflection point. Technological innovation continues at pace, concerns over the impact of climate change on human well-being are growing and emerging public health challenges demand cooperative approaches. That’s why the Pistoia Alliance has set out four new strategic priorities to enable the industry to continue collaborating on important projects that will drive tangible change.

1. Harnessing AI to accelerate R&D

Technology once considered futuristic is now an integral part of many modern labs. One such technology at the top of the adoption curve is artificial intelligence (AI). According to our recent survey, 60% of companies intend to invest in AI and machine learning (ML) over the next two years, making it the most popular technology.

It’s no surprise companies are investing, given that we are already seeing AI fuel breakthroughs in key areas of pharmaceutical research – for example, accelerating existing workflows in small molecule discovery and lead optimisation for new drug candidates, shaving months off time-intensive processes.

However, there are common barriers holding back successful adoption of AI in R&D functions. As the industry moves from peak hype to a more realistic view of the capabilities of AI, there is a need to define clear use cases for exactly which areas of R&D AI can add value to – for example, real-life instances where companies have used AI to save time or identify new drug candidates.

