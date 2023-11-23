23rd PMEA celebrate excellence in pharmaceutical marketing

PMEA returned for its 23rd year on 22 November to celebrate excellence in pharmaceutical marketing.

This year’s Awards, held at the Sheraton Park Lane in London, kicked off with a networking event and saw the arrival of hundreds of guests who were dressed in smart evening wear and excited to support their respective companies.

Being recognised through the PMEA programme is regarded as a significant achievement for those behind the initiatives and success can be a key driver for business growth, as well as for building morale with internal and external stakeholders.

This year’s Awards included 14 categories, which were carefully reviewed and updated in order to meaningfully demonstrate the ever-evolving medical and pharmaceutical landscapes.

Following a formal dinner, the Awards ceremony began with an opening speech from the night’s host, TV and radio presenter Jason Mohammad.

The first award of the evening recognised Excellence in Patient Education and Support and went to One Step Further – Resetting Expectations in hATTR Amyloidosis by Alnylam, with support from akt health. The judges noted that the entry had “deep insight into patient needs” and that they were particularly impressed by the perceptions into individual stories.

The Award for Patient-Centricity went to Recordati Rare Diseases for its entry titled #THISCUSHING – Global Awareness Campaign, Cushing Syndrome, which the panel said “succeeded in bringing emotion into an area often heavy with clinical data”.

The award recognising Excellence in Engagement through Integrated Channels was given to ‘KnowShingles’ – An Integrated Approach Empowering Older Adult Australians to Better Understand their Risk and the Impact of Shingles by GSK Australia, with support from Orchard. The judges described the entry as a “well-designed and brilliantly executed public health campaign that delivered some great results”.

Frontera Group’s entry titled JUST: Addressing Health Gender Gap won the award for Excellence in Public Health. The judges noted that it was a “relevant and attention-grabbing campaign that empowers the patient voice and raises awareness around a significant issue”, adding that they were “impressed with the reach and engagement achieved so far with limited resources and are excited to see what’s to come in terms of lasting behaviour change”.

Taking home the final award of the evening, the IPG Health Medical Communications Company of the Year, was Takeda UK and Ireland, which impressed the panel with its “tight knit and unified” team. The company “demonstrated its evolution, was honest, competent and impressive,” the judges said.

The evening continued into the early hours with celebrations, dancing and networking, drawing another successful PMEA to a close.

The full PMEA 2023 results can be viewed here.