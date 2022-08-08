AbbVie and Sosei Heptares collaborate in new agreement worth up to $1.2bn





AbbVie and Sosei Heptares (Sosei) have announced plans to enter into a new drug discovery partnership as part of an option-to-license agreement, aiming to discover, develop and commercialise small molecules that modulate novel G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) targets associated with neurological disease.

The companies will utilise Sosei’s StaR technology and structure-based drug design (SBDD) platform in conjunction with AbbVie’s expertise in neuroscience and disease areas.

This latest agreement is the second between the two companies and expands on the first multi-target discovery deal signed in June 2020, which focuses on autoimmune and inflammatory disease areas.

According to the conditions of the new agreement, Sosei will orchestrate and fund R&D activities through the finalisation of Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies, while AbbVie has the exclusive option to license up to three programmes at this stage. AbbVie will assume responsibility for clinical, regulatory and commercial development thereafter.

Sosei is due to receive an upfront payment of $40m on signing and is eligible to receive up to $40m in near-term research milestone payments, anticipated over the next three years. Additionally, as a further potential option, the company will receive development and commercial milestones totalling up to $1.2bn, plus tiered royalties on sales worldwide.

Matt Barnes, head of UK research and development at Sosei, said: “We are delighted to enter this new multi-target discovery collaboration with AbbVie in the neuroscience area, a therapeutic area in which we share deep and complementary experience and expertise.

“We have established a highly productive working relationship with our counterparts at AbbVie over the past two years through our initial collaboration and are very pleased with how this is progressing. We believe this strong foundation will enable us to get off to a quick start as we tackle the novel and challenging neurology targets under this new agreement.”