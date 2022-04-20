AbbVie ends partnership with BioArctic to develop treatment for Parkinson's disease





BioArctic has announced that its partner AbbVie has made the decision to terminate the collaboration between the two companies on the portfolio of alpha-synuclein antibodies, including ABBV-0805.

The two companies have worked in partnership since 2016 on R&D for BioArctic's portfolio of alpha-synuclein antibodies for Parkinson's disease and other conditions.

A phase 1 study of the lead asset, ABBV-0805, began in 2019. In September 2021, results from the study were presented at the International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders (MDS), which supported moving into phase 2 studies, with participants receiving once-monthly dosing.

ABBV-0805 is a monoclonal antibody drug candidate that is created to selectively bind and remove aggregated forms of alpha-synuclein such as oligomers and protofibrils, which are found in neurodegenerative conditions like Parkinson's disease. The aim is to design a disease-altering treatment that can stop or decrease the progression of Parkinson’s disease.

When the two companies began their research contract in 2016, AbbVie then had the right to acquire a licence for the development and commercialisation of BioArctic's portfolio of alpha-synuclein antibodies for Parkinson's disease and other conditions.

AbbVie exercised this option in late 2018 and in 2019 a phase 1 study of ABBV-0805 was initiated, with AbbVie managing and funding the clinical development of the monoclonal antibody. The scope of ABBV-0805 may be expanded to include Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy.

Speaking about the termination of the partnership with AbbVie, Gunilla Osswald, BioArctic’s CEO said: "We are disappointed that AbbVie has taken this decision. All available data indicates that ABBV0805 has uniquely high selectivity for the pathological forms of aggregated alpha-synuclein, as well as phase 1 data supporting progression to phase 2.

“We believe that ABBV-0805 has the potential to become a disease-modifying treatment for people with Parkinson’s disease and will now investigate options to continue the development of this asset."