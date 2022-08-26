AbbVie’s Imbruvica bags FDA approval for paediatric patients with chronic graft versus host disease





AbbVie’s Imbruvica (ibrutinib) has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of paediatric patients one year and older with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) after failure of one or more lines of systemic therapy, the company announced.

cGVHD occurs when donated peripheral blood or bone marrow stem cells view the recipient's body as foreign and the donated cells launch an immune attack on the body, having major impacts on major organs, including the skin, eyes, mouth and liver.

Around 35% of the estimated 8,000 patients who undergo life-saving allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) per year develop cGVHD that requires systemic treatment, AbbVie reported.

Imbruvia, a once-daily oral medication jointly developed and commercialised by Janssen Biotech and Pharmacyclics LCC, works by blocking the Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) protein, which is needed by normal and abnormal B cells, including specific cancer cells, to multiply and spread.

The application was supported by the iMAGINE phase 1/2 study, an open-label, multi-centre, single-arm trial of Imbruvica for the treatment of paediatric patients aged from one years to less than 22 years with moderate or severe cGVHD.

The study demonstrated an Overall Response Rate (ORR) through week 25 of 60% in patients with a median age of 13 years with relapsed/refractory (R/R) moderate to severe cGVHD. Moreover, no new safety signals were observed.

Dr Paul Carpenter, attending physician at Seattle Children's Hospital and a study principal investigator, said: "For a substantial fraction of children who develop moderate or severe cGVHD after blood or marrow transplantation, treatment options supported by methodical, formal study in children are limited.

"Now, healthcare professionals have another effective treatment option for both paediatric and adult patients living with this disease after failure of one or more lines of systemic therapy."



The approval is the company’s first paediatric indication for Imbruvica, and marks the first approved treatment option for children under 12 years with cGVHD.