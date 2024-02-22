AbbVie’s Produodopa rolled out by NHS England for advanced Parkinson’s patients

AbbVie’s Produodopa (foslevodopa-foscarbidopa) is set to be rolled out by NHS England for patients living with advanced Parkinson’s disease (PD) who are experiencing movement-related symptoms and whose condition is not responding to oral medicines.

From 27 February, the wearable, easy-to-use 24-hour infusion is set to benefit hundreds of NHS patients in England living with the neurodegenerative condition.

Affecting around 153,000 people in the UK, PD progressively damages and leads to a loss of nerve cells in parts of the brain.

Currently, many PD patients take large numbers of tablets to manage their symptoms, which can be difficult to maintain, can sometimes cause side effects including impulse control disorders and excessive movement, and can lose their effects in the middle of the night.

Most often, patients taking medicine this way report that the peak of their day is in the morning and progressively get worse throughout the day, despite taking more tablets.

Delivered through an under-the-skin cannula which releases a combination of medications into the body, the treatment is controlled by a small automatic pump worn 24 hours a day to manage patients’ symptoms with less side effects

In addition, patients have the option to manually give themselves a boost in dose at any point during the day if needed.

The drug foslevodopa works by turning into the chemical dopamine, which better transmits messages between parts of the brain and nerves which control movement.

The roll out follows the recommendation of Produodopa by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence in October to treat patients with advanced stages of the disease.

Most recently, AbbVie launched the treatment for advanced PD in the EU after it demonstrated sustained improvements in off time, when symptoms return between medication doses, on time, when symptoms are controlled, without involuntary movement and off time upon waking.

James Palmer, medical director, specialised services and consultant neurosurgeon, NHS England, said: “This… therapy will… offer a vital new option on the NHS for those who aren’t suitable for other treatment” and “will help nearly a thousand patients to manage their symptoms more effectively and go about their day with a better quality of life”.