AbbVie’s Rinvoq accepted by SMC for atopic dermatitis





AbbVie has announced that the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) has accepted Rinvoq (upadacitinib) as a treatment of atopic dermatitis (eczema) for people who are 12 years or older.

The treatment has been accepted for restricted use, and is specifically for those who have had an inadequate response to at least one conventional systemic immunosuppressant, or where such treatment is unsuitable.

The decision makes Scotland the first nation in the UK to be able to give access to Rinvoq via the NHS, for people suffering with moderate to severe eczema.

Belinda Byrne, medical director, AbbVie UK, said: “We know that despite treatment advances for many patients, the unbearable impact of their eczema has continued to go far beyond their skin. Availability of this treatment in Scotland may help them to lead as normal a life as possible.”

As the most common form of eczema, atopic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory skin condition affecting up to one in five children and 5-10% of UK adults. In industrialised countries, the incidence of the condition has risen by two to three times during the past thirty years.



During the trial, the once-daily oral treatment showed significant itch reduction and skin clearance as early as week one and two, compared to placebo.

Christine Roxburgh, chief executive at Eczema Outreach Support, said: “People with severe eczema often suffer from extremely itchy, cracked, and dry skin over much of their body. Working with adolescents who have severe eczema, we see the impact it has on a daily basis for them and their family. It can affect their education and work opportunities, their daily activities, sleep, self-esteem and mental health.”



The SMC’s latest advice comes after an approval from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in August 2021 and is reinforced by results from four phase 3 clinical trials, involving 2,584 patients with moderate to severe eczema.



The SMC has now approved Rinvoq for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis, atopic dermatitis and rheumatoid arthritis for people living in Scotland.