ADC Therapeutics pauses enrolment in phase 2 lymphoma study following patient deaths

ADC Therapeutics has paused enrolment in a mid-stage trial of Zynlonta (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) in an aggressive form of lymphoma after seven patients died and five developed respiratory issues.

The phase 2 LOTIS-9 has been evaluating the drug along with rituximab (Lonca-R) in 40 unfit or frail patients with previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

An investigator assessment concluded that 11 of the 12 events, including six of the seven deaths, were "unlikely or unrelated" to the study drug, the company said, adding that the cause of these events remains under further investigation.

All of the patients who died were aged 80 years or above and had at least one significant underlying comorbidity, including severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pulmonary oedema, chronic bronchiectasis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or recent COVID-19 infection.

ADC said its decision to pause enrolment “enables time to evaluate data around the treatment-emergent adverse events and determine next steps”.

It has notified the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and said it does not expect to report any additional trial data by the end of the year.

“Our top priority is the safety of every patient who participates in our clinical trials,” said ADC's chief executive officer, Ameet Mallik.

"Given the aggregate of the respiratory-related events seen in the trial, we implemented a voluntary pause of enrolment to allow for a thorough investigation of the data set. This trial includes a very difficult-to-treat patient population with limited treatment options, and we will provide an update on next steps when available,” Mallik added.

DLBCL is the most common type of aggressive lymphoma, with approximately 150,000 cases of the disease diagnosed globally each year. The disease can develop at any age, but the majority of patients are diagnosed at age 60 or older.

Zynlonta has already been approved by the FDA and EMA to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy, including DLBCL not otherwise specified, DLBCL arising from low-grade lymphoma and also high-grade B-cell lymphoma.