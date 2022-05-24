Almirall launches Actinic Keratosis Global Day during Skin Cancer Awareness Month





Almirall, a biopharma specialising in skin health, has unveiled the first Actinic Keratosis Global Day in partnership with Euromelanoma and AEDV Fundación Piel Sana.

The collaboration highlights the importance of monitoring the appearance and change of skin lesions associated with actinic keratosis.

The global event will happen annually on 24 May as part of Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

Actinic keratosis (AK) is a skin lesion found on areas of the body that are usually exposed to the sun, including the extremities and in the head and neck region. AK is the most common precancerous dermatological condition, caused by overexposure to sunlight and/or indoor tanning beds.

Approximately 40-80% of skin cancers (SCC) evolve from simple AK lesions, the second most common form of skin cancer.

The condition is one of the most common diagnoses made by dermatologists in Europe, where 18% of the population are affected by AK lesions. The incidence of AK is increasing as a result of an ageing population, an increased exposure to UV radiation and marked changes in UV-seeking behaviours.

Commenting on the new initiative, Veronique del Marmol, European chair of Euromelanoma, said: “Actinic Keratosis is relatively easily treated when caught early, but it should be treated as a warning sign, as it is a marker for an increased rate of non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC), even in the absence of specific lesion progression.

“Initiatives like the AK Global Day promote awareness on this very common condition and the importance of recognising the lesions and consulting a dermatologist.”

As part of the campaign, Almirall has been promoting the phrase ‘Listen to what your marks whisper to you’ to underscore why paying attention to the appearance and changes of marks on the skin is important and should be followed by a check up with a dermatologist.

Within this particular branch of the campaign, Almirall has produced the documentary ‘AK Stories’, featuring testimonials from Euromelanoma dermatology experts and their patients.

Dr Bav Shergill is a consultant dermatologist and dermatological surgeon at Queen Victoria Hospital, East Grinstead in the UK. He took part in one of the campaign's testimonial videos and shared his perspective on the campaign: “On the south coast of England, most of my patients are very active outdoors, so there is a lot of chronic exposure to the sun. Their skin tells the story of their life. Having a collaborative approach to skin healthcare allows me to spread the message to their friends, family and work colleagues and means that, from one interaction, I can treat many patients.”