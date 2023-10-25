Almirall launches call for proposals to better understand skin diseases

Almirall has launched its eighth call for proposals through its open innovation platform, AlmirallShare, to identify research projects aimed at increasing understanding skin key pathological mechanisms of several skin diseases.

Through collaboration with external partners, Almirall aims to identify and explore common pathological mechanisms and pathways that drive disease and can be translatable to dermatological diseases of interest.

Skin diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, hidradenitis suppurativa and vitiligo, are conditions that irritate, clog or damage the skin, as well as skin cancer.

According to the World Health Organization, skin diseases affect almost 900 million people worldwide.

First launched in 2017, AlmirallShare has drawn over 1,100 scientists and received around 600 proposals spanning 60 countries.

Currently, AlmirallShare has established eight collaborative projects with different institutions, such as research centres, universities, public and private institutions, hospitals and biotech companies. Proposals can be submitted until 31 January 2024.

Those eligible to submit their proposals include scientists affiliated with universities, research centres, start-ups, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies from all over the world.

Following submission, a team of scientific experts at Almirall will evaluate the proposals and select those that best meet the requirements of the call and are likely to form a long-term business partnership with the company.

AlmirallShare has “secured valuable collaborations” that aim to “improve the lives of people with skin diseases,” said Maribel Crespo, AlmirallShare leader.

She added: “This year we are going one step further by focusing on understanding the key pathological mechanisms that drive skin diseases.

We encourage scientists from all disciplines to participate in this call, which follows a holistic approach that goes beyond dermatology.”

Following its seventh call in July 2022, Almirall entered into a research collaboration with the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CGR) in May 2023, to develop and characterise novel preclinical models for non-melanoma skin cancer.

Anabel Sanz, head of technology and business development at CRG, said: “Forging a solid collaboration with Almirall, sharing experiences and knowledge and leveraging each other’s strengths, [will] ultimately offer treatment options for the patients in need.”