Almirall launches call on AlmirallShare to find innovative therapies for skin diseases





Almirall has made a seventh call via its AlmirallShare platform for new proposals to initiate collaborations in dermatological research.

This year’s call to action is focused on exploring potential partnerships to optimise the value of preclinical and clinical stage assets for people who have a dermatological condition.



The company is keen to address scientists affiliated with start-ups, biotech companies, pharmaceutical companies, universities and research centres globally, and those interested in taking part can submit their proposals at sharedinnovation.almirall.com until 31 October 2022.

Almirall’s open innovation R&D platform has gained the attention of over 1,100 scientists and has subsequently received 560 proposals from over 50 countries since its launch.

Scientific experts at Almirall will assess the submitted proposals and select those that are the best fit for the call requirements and demonstrate the potential to begin a long-term business partnership with the company.

Proposals put forward on the platform should focus on preclinical and clinical assets from any therapeutic modality, including small molecules, biologics or advanced therapies.

The assets may have the potential to target immuno-inflammatory pathways for dermatological indications like atopic dermatitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, alopecia areata or vitiligo.

The assets may also be suitable for non-melanoma skin cancer such as basal and squamous cell carcinoma and cutaneous T cell lymphoma, or rare dermatological indications such as epidermolysis bullosa, pemphigus vulgaris, bullous pemphigoid, among others.

The company added that for preclinical assets ‘compelling evidence of in vitro and in vivo efficacy will be highly valuable’.

Maribel Crespo, AlmirallShare leader, said: “Since its launch five years ago, AlmirallShare has consolidated its position as a powerful channel for scientific exchange and cross-functional collaboration. It has enabled us to forge unique and valuable alliances with scientists that have led to long-term relationships.

“With this new call for proposals, we want to continue fostering scientific creativity by bringing people and cultures from around the world to accelerate progress and drive the development of novel dermatological medical solutions.”