Almirall launches mini-series to highlight impact of psoriasis on patient well-being

Almirall has announced the launch of a mini-series, entitled Nina, aimed at highlighting the major impact psoriasis can have on patient well-being.

An estimated 60 million people worldwide are affected by psoriasis, an immune-mediated disease that can cause flaky patches of skin which form scales.

As well as its physical manifestations, psychological impact has been increasingly recognised as a significant part of psoriasis, with almost 77% of patients reporting that the condition negatively affects their normal daily activities and well-being.

Almirall’s chief medical officer, Volker Koscielny, said: “The impact of psoriasis goes beyond the visible severity of the skin lesions; it is a disease that disrupts all aspects of the daily lives of the people who live with it and their immediate environment.”

Developed with the support of the International Federation of Psoriatic Disease Associations (IFPA), Acción Psoriasis and dermatologist Dr Eva Vilarrasa, the three-episode series follows the life of a fashion designer with psoriasis and her journey to cope with the effects of the disease on her daily life.

Through the story, Almirall said it aims to focus on the impact psoriasis can have on the well-being of patients and show that, despite the harsh effect the condition can have on daily life, “the spirit of self-improvement and scientific advances are key to improving their well-being”.

The company also hopes to improve general understanding of the impact of the disease and break down the surrounding social stigma.

Koscielny said: “Through Nina we want to give visibility to the symptoms that often go unnoticed by the society at large but have a huge impact on the quality of life of patients.

“Our aim is to transform patients' lives by offering a comprehensive approach that not only takes into account physical symptoms, but also those closely associated with well-being and mental health.”

“Psoriatic disease is more than skin deep,” said IFPA’s executive director. “People living with psoriatic disease cope with more than physical symptoms. Beyond pain and itching, social stigma, isolation, stress over the unpredictable future, and the financial burden of missing work and paying for treatment all weigh on people living with this condition and their loved ones.”