Almirall survey reveals limited knowledge of most common precancerous skin condition

Almirall has published the results of a survey revealing that 85% of respondents are unaware of the existence of actinic keratosis (AK), the most common precancerous skin condition.

AK is one of the most common diagnoses made by dermatologists, with an estimated prevalence of 13.3% in the European population.

The condition is characterised by rough, scaly patches of skin that typically develop on the most exposed areas of the body, such as the head, neck and arms.

Although AK lesions are not harmful in themselves, it is estimated that 40% to 80% of squamous cell carcinomas – the second most common skin cancer after melanoma – develop from them.

Exposure to UV radiation is one of the main causes of AK, so the prevalence of the condition increases with age, affecting one in four of those aged over 50 years.

Almirall’s survey, which included 2,500 participants aged over 35 years, aimed to understand the level of knowledge about AK and skin health habits within the general population of the US, UK, Spain, Germany and Italy.

Despite its high prevalence, the survey found that the majority of respondents (57.73%) do not get their skin checked by a professional, and almost a third do not check their skin at least once a year to find signs of suspicious marks and lesions.

The results vary depending on the country. In the case of the UK, more than 80% of respondents said they do not have their skin checked by professionals.

The results were presented in conjunction with the launch of Almirall’s second annual AK Global Day campaign on 24 May, which aimed to raise awareness of the condition and emphasise the importance of regular skin checks.

Almirall’s chief medical officer, Dr Volker Koscielny, said: “AK Global Day, taking place on 24 May each year, has become an important initiative in our commitment to caring for people with potentially life-changing skin conditions.

“To manage something, you must first be aware of it. It’s very likely everyone knows at least one person with AK, so our hope is that this annual campaign gets more people talking about AK.”