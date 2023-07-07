Almirall’s Ilumetri shown to improve well-being of patients with plaque psoriasis

Almirall’s recombinant human monoclonal antibody Ilumetri (tildrakizumab) has been shown to significantly improve the well-being of patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

Psoriasis affects an estimated 60 million people worldwide, with almost 77% of patients reporting that the condition negatively affects their normal daily activities and well-being.

Almirall’s ongoing POSITIVE study is the first clinical study in dermatology to assess patients’ well-being as a primary endpoint using the five-item World Health Organization (WHO) Well-being Index, a widely used questionnaire that assesses health-related psychological well-being in a variety of chronic diseases.

Around 780 adults with moderate-to-severe psoriasis are enrolled in the study, which will follow patients for 24 months during their treatment with Ilumetri.

Preliminary results, which were presented at this year’s World Congress of Dermatology in Singapore, showed that Ilumetri-treated patients achieved a well-being status similar to the general population after 16 weeks, which was maintained up to week 28.

The analysis also showed that Ilumetri significantly improved skin symptoms and patients’ health-related quality of life, with high rates of treatment satisfaction in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis after 28 weeks in a real-world setting.

Almirall’s chief medical officer, Volker Koscielny, said: "The POSITIVE study marks a ground-breaking milestone in dermatology research and its preliminary findings reveal a notable enhancement in the well-being of individuals with psoriasis who were treated with [Ilumetri].

"These initial results reinforce our conviction that we are on the right track in fulfilling our commitment to offer healthcare professionals and patients innovative solutions that effectively address their unmet needs.”

It is hoped that the results could potentially be added to the available psoriasis evaluation methods and provide dermatologists with new tools to improve their patients’ well-being.

Frida Dunger Johnsson, executive director of the International Federation of Psoriatic Disease Associations (IFPA), shared her thoughts on the positive results: "We are thrilled with the promising results of the POSITIVE study, as they underline the importance of incorporating well-being into clinical trials.

"Having a holistic and patient-centred approach allows for more data on the impact of treatments on people living with psoriatic disease and therefore improves health and quality of life."