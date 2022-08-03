Alzheimer’s Research UK calls for government action to address inequalities in dementia risk





Alzheimer’s Research UK has urged the government to take action to address inequalities in assessing dementia risk.



The call follows a research presentation at the 2022 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) in San Diego, which demonstrated a link between socio-economic deprivation, including neighbourhood disadvantages and persistent low wages, and higher dementia risk, lower cognitive performance and faster memory decline.

The research, taken from four separate studies, also showed that people who experience high socio-economic deprivation are 'significantly more likely’ to develop dementia, compared to people who live in more affluent areas.

One study by the University of Luxembourg, which contributed to the findings, examined data from 196,368 participants’ records, including brain scans, from the UK Biobank. All participants also had their genetic risk for developing dementia assessed. Having investigated the effect of ‘individual’ socio-economic deprivation – such as low income – and ‘area-level’ socio-economic deprivation – such as employment rates – the researchers found that both were linked to an increased risk of dementia.

In a second study, researchers at the University of Texas Southwestern found that lower-quality neighbourhood resources, poorer access to food, heating and medical care, and exposure to violence were linked with lower scores on cognitive tests among black and Latino individuals, compared to white participants.

Another study by researchers at Columbia University Irving Medical Center looked at whether the socio-economic status of people’s parents could protect against the impact of higher levels of ptau-181, a protein strongly associated with markers of Alzheimer’s disease. The researchers found that, in people with higher levels of ptau-181 in their blood, having parents with a higher socio-economic status was linked to a slower rate of decline in memory, language and executive function as they got older.

A fourth study conducted by researchers at Columbia University School of Public Health used data from a long-term national study of American adults in midlife and examined the association between their employment and memory decline over 12 years. The findings showed that, compared with workers who never earned low wages, sustained low-wage earners experienced significantly faster memory decline in older age.

Commenting on the findings, Dr Susan Mitchell, head of policy at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: "Addressing health inequalities is a key part of the challenge of tackling dementia. These findings add to the growing body of evidence that the environment people live and work in affects their dementia risk, which government plays a key role in helping to shape.”