Alzheimer’s Research UK calls for urgent action to prioritise investment in last-stage dementia research





Alzheimer’s Research UK has called for urgent action to prioritise investment in last-stage dementia research after official figures revealed ‘shockingly low’ participation in trials compared to other major health conditions.

The charity outlined that only 61 participants were recruited to late-stage dementia drug trials supported by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Clinical Research Network in England last year – around 100 times fewer than for cancer, and around ten times fewer than for stroke or coronary heart disease.

This is in spite of the increasing number of potential dementia treatments in trials across the world, with twice as many disease-modifying treatments for dementia being studied in phase 3 trials than in 2014, and more than two-thirds of people in the UK reporting a willingness to participate in dementia research, the charity reported.

Releasing the figures to coincide with World Alzheimer’s Month, Alzheimer’s Research UK claims that there is a 'unique opportunity' for the new Prime Minister to ‘join up’ clinical research and dementia diagnoses in the NHS, resulting in a greater awareness from clinicians and people with dementia of the opportunities to take part in research, and subsequently attracting more clinical trials to the UK.

Samantha Benham-Hermetz, director of policy and public affairs at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “Recruitment into late-stage dementia trials has been lagging behind cancer consistently since 2012.

“It’s vital that more people with dementia are offered the chance to take part in clinical trials, helping researchers to understand more about this devastating condition and potentially providing access to experimental new treatments that are only available through trials."

Though there has been significant progress made in dementia research over the last decade, the charity has warned the government that if it is to realise its ‘science superpower’ ambitions, it must do more to remain competitive against its European counterparts.

The charity is now calling on the new Prime Minister to take five key steps to improve the speed of finding treatments that will benefit people living with dementia in the UK, including to keep dementia research a priority, enable earlier and more accurate diagnosis in the NHS and improve participation and diversity in dementia research.

Moreover, the steps also include increasing the speed and scale of clinical trials and preparing the health system for new treatments.