Alzheimer's Research UK supports government plans for clinical research





Alzheimer's Research UK has shared its support for new plans from the UK government to make the UK a leader in delivering innovative clinical research.

However, the charity said in order for this vision to become a reality in dementia research, those in government must go further, highlighting the historic lack of investment in the area, which has fallen behind when compared to other conditions.



On 30 June, the Department of Health and Social Care published the Phase Two Implementation Plan for Saving and Improving Lives: The Future of UK Clinical Research Delivery.

The Phase 2 Plan details the progress made so far and emphasises the actions the government plans to carry out over the next three years to realise its aims by 2031.

This plan has five key themes and has been developed by the UK Clinical Research RRG Programme, working with stakeholders from across the clinical research field.

These themes include creating ‘a sustainable and supported research workforce to ensure that healthcare staff of all backgrounds and roles are given the right support to deliver clinical research as an essential part of care’.

It focuses on ensuring ‘clinical research [is] embedded in the NHS so that research is increasingly seen as an essential part of healthcare to generate evidence about effective diagnosis, treatment and prevention’.

The plan also aims to use ‘people-centred research to make it easier for patients, service users and members of the public across the UK to access research and be involved in the design of research’.

It addresses the need for further ‘streamlined, efficient and innovative research so that the UK is seen as one of the best places in the world to conduct cutting-edge clinical research, driving innovation in healthcare’.

Lastly, it highlights the use of digital platforms and artificial intelligence for ‘research enabled by data and digital tools to ensure the best use of resources’ in order to provide high-quality research to areas in need.

David Thomas, head of policy at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “There are currently no treatments available in the UK that slow or stop the diseases that cause dementia, so the actions outlined in the Phase Two Implementation Plan are very encouraging.



“There are several ways this Plan could boost dementia research. In particular, the focus on integrating research more closely into the NHS to boost trial recruitment is particularly relevant, given just 1% of people who could take part in dementia clinical trials do so.”

Thomas went on to emphasise that a key factor in the Dementia Plan “must be the creation a Dementia Medicines Taskforce” focused on accelerating development and delivery of new medicines for diseases like Alzheimer’s.