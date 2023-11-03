Alzheimer’s Research UK survey highlights dementia knowledge gaps

Alzheimer’s Research UK has published the results of a nationwide survey of public perceptions of dementia in its Dementia Attitudes Monitor.

The biennial survey was commissioned by the charity to understand the public attitudes surrounding dementia and to identify the challenges faced in transforming them.

Affecting around 900,000 people in the UK, dementia is a condition which disturbs the brain’s vital functions of control, including breathing, swallowing and breathing.

Despite this, the survey revealed that only 60% of adults, or six in ten UK adults, realise that dementia is one of the biggest causes of death in the UK.

Additional key findings included that 51% of people were sceptical of the treatments currently available for the condition, describing them as “not very” or “not at all” effective.

Furthermore, 56% of people without a dementia diagnosis believed that the diseases that cause the condition would one day be cured.

Samantha Benham-Hermetz, executive director of policy and communications at Alzheimer’s Research UK, commented: “It’s shocking that just six in ten people realise dementia is a cause of death, despite it being the biggest killer in the UK.

“Through raising awareness, we hope more people will support our search for a cure so we can end the heartbreak of dementia once and for all.”

Dr Ben Underwood, assistant professor, old age psychiatry at the University of Cambridge and director, research and development at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Recent advancements in diagnosing and treating dementia are starting to change the game.

“As we look towards a more hopeful future, it’s important that we continue to raise awareness about the condition…The more of a conversation we can have around dementia, the better.”

Last month, new data showed that a weekly subcutaneous dose of Biogen and Eisai’s Alzheimer’s disease drug Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb) removed 14% more amyloid plaque than the US-approved bi-weekly intravenous formulation after six months of treatment.

Eisai, which has submitted an application for the use of intravenous Leqembi to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, said it plans to apply for US approval of subcutaneous Leqembi by the end of March 2024.