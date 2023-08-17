Amazon Pharmacy to provide automated discounts for insulin in the US

Amazon has announced that its online healthcare business, Amazon Pharmacy, will provide automated manufacturer-sponsored coupons for over 15 insulin and diabetes medicines to help patients access discounts pledged by the drug industry.

The company said that patients will not need to search for and manually enter coupons using the new automatic coupon programme for three insulin makers: Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Sanofi, lowering costs to as little as $35 a month.

In March 2023, Novo, Lilly and Sanofi announced that they would be lowering their insulin prices by around 70% by or in 2024.

A report published in July by Senator Elizabeth Warren said that some patients were struggling to get already discounted generic insulin from pharmacies at the guaranteed lower price.

After Lilly lowered its Insulin Lispro list price in May to $25 per vial, patients were still being quoted up to $330 for the medicine and were unaware of the cheaper options available.

Warren’s report also said that patients were finding it challenging to navigate Lilly’s savings programme.

Amazon Pharmacy’s chief medical officer, Vin Gupta, acknowledged that the report needed to make it easier for patients to purchase their medication at the lowest possible prices.

The online pharmacy will automatically apply available discounts for diabetes-related medical devices from manufacturers Dexcom and Insulet, including continuous glucose monitors and pumps, as well as other cardiometabolic medicines like Novo’s weight-loss drug, Wegovy.

Charles Henderson, chief executive officer of the American Diabetes Association, said: "Access to affordable diabetes medications and technology can help people living with diabetes stay healthy and avoid complications."

Henderson welcomed Amazon Pharmacy’s actions in assisting to make these treatments more affordable for over 37 million people living with diabetes in the US.

Amazon Pharmacy vice president, John Love, said: "We’re making it simpler to get critical medications. We’re thrilled to be able to help customers better find and afford their insulin."

Since late 2020, Amazon has encouraged customers to move away from established pharmacies, including CVS and Walgreens, after the launch of its healthcare business and it has doubled its active pharmacy users over the past year.