Amgen completes acquisition of ChemoCentryx in deal worth $3.7bn





Amgen has successfully completed its previously announced acquisition of ChemoCentryx in an agreement valued at approximately $3.7bn in cash. ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company focused on orally administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer.

Through the acquisition of all outstanding shares of ChemoCentryx common stock for $52 per share in cash, Amgen gains access to the biopharma’s autoimmune disease treatment Tavneos (avacopan), an orally administered selective complement component 5a receptor inhibitor.

The drug was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in October 2021 as an adjunctive treatment for adult patients with severe active antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis – an umbrella term for a group of multi-system autoimmune diseases with small vessel inflammation – in combination with standard therapy.

The treatment is also approved in major markets outside the US, including the EU and Japan.

In patients with ANCA-associated vasculitis, inflamed vessels may rupture or become blocked, giving rise to a range of clinical symptoms and signs related to a systemic inflammatory response which may result in severe injury and dysfunction in the kidneys, lungs and other organs.

Prior to the approval of Tavneos, treatment for ANCA-associated vasculitis was limited to courses of non-specific immuno-suppressants, combined with the administration of daily glucocorticoids – steroids – for prolonged periods of time, associated with significant clinical risk, including death from infection.

Beyond its approved ANCA-associated vasculitis indication, Tavneos is also being studied in additional inflammatory diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, a severe and deforming chronic dermatological condition, as well as complement 3 glomerulopathy, a rare genetic kidney disease.

In addition to Tavneos, the acquisition gives Amgen access to three early-stage drug candidates that target chemoattractant receptors in other inflammatory diseases and an oral checkpoint inhibitor for cancer.

Commenting on the acquisition, chairman and chief executive officer at Amgen, Robert Bradway, said: "ChemoCentryx enhances Amgen's leading inflammation and nephrology portfolio and includes Tavneos, a first-in-class treatment for severe active ANCA-associated vasculitis, an autoimmune disease for which there remains significant unmet medical need.

“We look forward to welcoming the dedicated professionals from ChemoCentryx who share our passion for advancing innovation that makes a difference for patients. Together, we aim to serve more patients affected by serious diseases."