Amgen free to proceed with $27.8bn Horizon acquisition following US FTC settlement

Amgen is free to proceed with its $27.8bn acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics after reaching a proposed consent order with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to address the "potential competitive harm” that could result from the deal.

The merger was originally announced in December and represented the largest pharma buyout of 2022.

However, the FTC filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amgen in May in a bid to block the transaction, saying it would enable the company to leverage its portfolio of blockbuster drugs to "entrench the monopoly positions" of Horizon’s thyroid eye disease drug Tepezza and gout treatment Krystexxa.

“Given how central protecting and growing Tepezza and Krystexxa monopoly revenues are to the deal valuation Amgen calculated for Horizon, Amgen has strong incentives post-acquisition to raise Tepezza and Krystexxa rivals’ barriers to entry or dissuade them from competing as aggressively if and when they gain US Food and Drug Administration approval,” the agency argued.

Under the FTC settlement announced last Friday, Amgen is prohibited from bundling any of its products with either Tepezza or Krystexxa and from using any product rebate or contract term to exclude or disadvantage products that would compete with the two drugs.

The proposed order also prevents Amgen from entering into agreements to acquire any products, biosimilars, or therapeutic equivalents to the two Horizon drugs without the FTC's permission.

Henry Liu, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, said: “Consolidation in the pharmaceutical industry has given companies the power and incentive to engage in exclusionary rebating practices, which can lead to sky-rocketing prices on essential medications.

“[The] proposed resolution sends a clear signal that the FTC and its state partners will scrutinise pharmaceutical mergers that enable such practices, and defend patients and competition in this vital marketplace.”

Amgen said it has consistently stated that it has no reason, ability or intention to bundle Horizon’s two drugs with any of its products.

"This narrow assurance, formalised in the consent order with the FTC, will have no impact on Amgen's business,” the drugmaker said in a statement.

The companies said they will “quickly seek” the final approvals required under Irish law to close the acquisition, and anticipate closing the deal in the fourth quarter of this year.