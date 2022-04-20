Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Amgen’s biosimilar delivers impressive phase 3 results for psoriasis compared to Janssen’s Stelara

The biosimilar was seen to have no clinically meaningful differences to Stelara

Amgen

Amgen has announced preliminary results from a phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of its drug candidate ABP 654 compared to Janssen’s Stelara in adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

Analysis met the primary efficacy endpoint, demonstrating no clinically meaningful differences between ABP 654 and the existing product.

The study evaluated the percentage improvement from baseline to week 12 of the ‘psoriasis area severity index’, which proves that the percentage difference between ABP 654 and Stelara was within the prespecified margins.

ABP 654 is being developed as a biosimilar candidate for Stelara, which is currently approved in 74 countries for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults and paediatric patients of six years or older.

"Amgen remains committed to providing patients who live with inflammatory diseases access to high-quality biosimilar medicines," said David Reese, executive vice president of research and development at Amgen.

These patients are typically candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy and also include those with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

The phase 3 study was a multicentre, randomised, double-blinded, comparative clinical study which included 563 patients, with 281 patients in the ABP 654 group and 282 patients in the Stelara group. The participants all had moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

Psoriasis is a serious, chronic inflammatory disease that causes raised, red, scaly patches to appear on the skin, usually affecting the outside of the elbows, knees or scalp, though it can appear on any location.

Approximately 125 million people worldwide have psoriasis, including around 14 million people in Europe and more than 7.5 million people in the US. Of these, about 80% of those patients have plaque psoriasis.

Amgen currently has 11 biosimilars in its portfolio, including five that have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and three that are approved within the EU.

Article by
John Pinching

20th April 2022

From: Research

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
Porterhouse Medical Group

The Porterhouse Medical Group provides powerful, insight-driven, healthcare communication services to the pharmaceutical industry across the globe, with a focus...

Latest intelligence

It takes two - Maximising the client-agency relationship
How to start, build and maintain a great client-agency relationship (Written 3rd March 2021)...
Importance of Diversity in Pharma and Clinical Trials
No matter which sector you work in, diversity and inclusion are must-haves!...
Case Study: Reducing Travel-Related Emissions and Costs Through Virtual Events
...

Quick links

Podcasts