Amgen’s biosimilar delivers impressive phase 3 results for psoriasis compared to Janssen’s Stelara





Amgen has announced preliminary results from a phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of its drug candidate ABP 654 compared to Janssen’s Stelara in adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.



Analysis met the primary efficacy endpoint, demonstrating no clinically meaningful differences between ABP 654 and the existing product.



The study evaluated the percentage improvement from baseline to week 12 of the ‘psoriasis area severity index’, which proves that the percentage difference between ABP 654 and Stelara was within the prespecified margins.



ABP 654 is being developed as a biosimilar candidate for Stelara, which is currently approved in 74 countries for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults and paediatric patients of six years or older.



"Amgen remains committed to providing patients who live with inflammatory diseases access to high-quality biosimilar medicines," said David Reese, executive vice president of research and development at Amgen.



These patients are typically candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy and also include those with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.



The phase 3 study was a multicentre, randomised, double-blinded, comparative clinical study which included 563 patients, with 281 patients in the ABP 654 group and 282 patients in the Stelara group. The participants all had moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.



Psoriasis is a serious, chronic inflammatory disease that causes raised, red, scaly patches to appear on the skin, usually affecting the outside of the elbows, knees or scalp, though it can appear on any location.



Approximately 125 million people worldwide have psoriasis, including around 14 million people in Europe and more than 7.5 million people in the US. Of these, about 80% of those patients have plaque psoriasis.



Amgen currently has 11 biosimilars in its portfolio, including five that have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and three that are approved within the EU.