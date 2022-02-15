Amgen’s Lumakras shows promising results for patients with advanced pancreatic cancer

Amgen has announced trial results evaluating the safety and effectiveness of its drug Lumakras (sotorasib) that will be presented on 15 February at the monthly American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Plenary Series.

The CodeBreaK 100 phase 1/2 trial assessed the drug’s safety and effectiveness profile for patients with KRAS G12C-mutated advanced pancreatic cancer.

In a group of 38 heavily pre-treated advanced pancreatic cancer patients, Lumakras had a response rate of 21% and a disease control rate of 84%. Nearly 80% of these patients received Lumakras as a third-line or later therapy.

Pancreatic cancer is highly malignant. It is the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths in both men and women in the US and the five-year survival rate is approximately 10%.

Patients with advanced pancreatic cancer have a high unmet medical need, specifically for those whose cancer has progressed after first-line treatment. FDA-approved second-line treatment provides a survival rate of around six months.

For patients who continue to need treatment after first- and second-line chemotherapy, there are no other treatment options with a demonstrated survival benefit. Although there have been advances in treatment, few improvements have been made to significantly improve the diagnosis and treatment of pancreatic cancer.

It is estimated that approximately 90% of patients living with pancreatic cancer carry a KRAS mutation, while KRAS G12C accounts for an estimated 1-2% of these mutations.

David Reese, executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen, said: "Based on this exciting data, we are expanding CodeBreaK 100 to enrol more patients with pancreatic and other tumour types to better understand the efficacy and safety of Lumakras in tumours outside non-small cell lung and colorectal cancers.

"CodeBreaK is the largest and broadest global clinical trial programme to date with one of the most robust, centrally reviewed datasets. As we learn more from the extensive data that we collect, we'll continue to invest in the programme by expanding cohorts and exploring new combinations so that we can help as many patients as possible."

John Strickler, associate professor of medicine, Duke University School of Medicine and gastrointestinal oncologist said: "After decades of research, current treatments for patients with pancreatic cancer provide limited survival benefit, illustrating the critical need for novel, safe and effective treatment options.

"In the largest dataset evaluating the efficacy and safety of a KRASG12C inhibitor in heavily pretreated advanced pancreatic cancer, sotorasib achieved a centrally confirmed response rate of 21% and a disease control rate of 84%. This is clinically meaningful for patients because there is not an established standard therapy for these patients once they get to a third line of treatment," he added.