As the NHS turns 74, it launches its ‘biggest NHS Big Tea ever’ to raise funds





NHS Charities Together is urging people to take part in the “biggest NHS Big Tea ever” on 5 July 2022 to mark the NHS turning 74.

Led by NHS Charities Together, the NHS Big Tea aims to “bring the nation together” to celebrate the birthday of the NHS, while raising funds to provide extra support for staff, patients and volunteers.

NHS Charities Together is the national charity partner of the NHS and an umbrella organisation made up of over 230 NHS member charities based in hospitals, mental health trusts, ambulance trusts, community health trusts and health boards across the UK.

Last year’s NHS Big Tea raised funds to support over 600 projects across the UK. This year’s efforts will support 1.5 million NHS staff and volunteers, with a collective fundraising target of over £775,000.

Ellie Orton, chief executive at NHS Charities Together, said: “The NHS can't face every challenge alone, and the network of NHS charities is proud to have funded hundreds of incredible projects supporting staff, patients and communities. Taking place on the NHS’ birthday, the NHS Big Tea allows us all to come together and say an enormous thank you to our incredible health service and its staff – especially after all they’ve been through these last two years and the ongoing challenges they continue to face.

“So, we’re asking the nation to pop the kettle on, grab the biscuits and raise vital funds to help the NHS go further this July.”

Morrisons is the headline sponsor of the fundraising campaign again this year, having been supporting NHS Charities Together since 2020 by raising funds through its colleagues, customers and suppliers.

PG tips is also an official sponsor of the event and will be donating 5p per pack of Original 160 Tea Bags sold in Morrison stores and online.

Those hosting a tea party will receive a welcome pack after signing up, including posters, invitations, bunting and fundraising ideas. Hosts will also get their own NHS Big Tea fundraising page to collect donations online. Participants are encouraged to share their celebrations with the hashtag #NHSBigTea.