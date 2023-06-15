Astellas and Cullgen announce protein degrader partnership worth up to $1.9bn

Astellas Pharma and Cullgen have announced a research collaboration and exclusive option agreement aimed at advancing targeted protein degraders, with the deal potentially worth up to $1.9bn.

Protein degrader drugs, which are designed to leverage the body’s natural recycling machinery to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins, have been proposed as a method to address ‘historically undruggable’ targets.

The partnership will utilise Cullgen’s uSMITE targeted protein degradation platform, featuring novel E3 ligands, alongside Astellas' drug discovery capabilities.

The two companies will jointly identify clinical development candidates, after which Astellas will have an exclusive option to licence the rights for further development and commercialisation of any discovered compounds.

During the initial stages of clinical development, Cullgen will also have to option to equally share the costs, profits and losses, as well as to co-promote partnered products in the US for the lead programme – previously identified by Cullgen as a cell cycle protein degrader to treat breast cancer and other solid tumours.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cullgen will receive an upfront payment of $35m and will be eligible to receive an additional $85m if Astellas exercises its licence option on the lead programme.

Adam Pearson, chief strategy officer of Astellas, said: “Targeted protein degradation is one of the primary focuses of Astellas. We hope this collaboration will bring synergies between the two companies' cutting-edge research, and will ultimately lead to the expansion of Astellas’ portfolio and development of new therapeutics for patients with significant unmet medical needs.”

Also commenting on the agreement, Ying Luo, president and chief executive officer of Cullgen, said: “We are excited to enter into this strategic collaboration with Astellas using our novel E3 ligands which we discovered in-house. We are looking forward to working with Astellas to advance more targeted protein degraders into clinical development.”

The deal comes just over a month after Astellas said it would be acquiring Iveric Bio for approximately $5.9bn, marking a notable boost to its ophthalmology pipeline.

The acquisition will grant Astellas access to the US drugmaker’s lead asset, Zimura (avacincaptad pegol), which was recently filed for approval in the US to treat geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration – a major cause of moderate and severe loss of central vision in ageing adults.