Astellas and Kelonia enter CAR-T cell therapy collaboration worth over $800m

Astellas has announced that its subsidiary, Xyphos Biosciences, has entered into a research collaboration and license agreement worth over $800m with Kelonia Therapeutics to develop novel immuno-oncology therapeutics.

Both companies aim to combine their technologies to develop innovative in vivo CAR-T cell therapies for cancer.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kelonia will combine its iGPS, an in vivo gene placement system, with Xyphos’ ACCEL technology.

iGPS uses next generation lentiviral particles to deliver genetic cargo directly to the desired target cells inside the patient’s body, while Xyphos’ ACCEL technology platform uses its convertible chimeric antigen receptor on immune cells.

Targeting up to two programmes, Xyphos will be responsible for the development and commercialisation of products created from the collaborative research, while Kelonia will receive an upfront payment of $40m for the first programme and an additional $35m if Xyphos exercises options for the second programme.

In addition, Kelonia will be eligible to receive potential milestones and contingency payments of up to $800m in total, as well as research and development funding for work performed in the collaboration plus tiered royalties on net sales.

Kevin Friedman, chief executive officer and founder of Kelonia, said that the collaboration holds “revolutionary promise” and that “combining Kelonia’s in vivo gene delivery capabilities with the ACCEL convertible CAR technology is an ideal marriage of technologies to create off-the-shelf, universal CAR-T cell therapies”.

Adam Pearson, chief strategy officer of Astellas, said: “By combining with [Kelonia’s] ACCEL platform, we believe the collaboration will bring synergies between the two companies’ breakthrough research and will ultimately lead to… [the] delivery of innovative in vivo CAR-T cell therapies to cancer patients.”

Last August, Astellas announced that it was investing a total of $50m in Poseida Therapeutics to support the advancement of Poseida’s cancer cell therapies, including an allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy in phase 1 development for multiple solid tumour indications.

Later that month, Astellas and Pfizer announced that their androgen receptor signalling inhibitor, Xtandi (enzalutamide), was granted priority review by the US Food and Drug Administration for patients with non-metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer with a high-risk biochemical recurrence. Xtandi has since been approved by the US regulator for this indication.