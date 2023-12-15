Astellas’ non-hormonal menopause drug granted EC approval to treat vasomotor symptoms

Astellas Pharma’s non-hormonal neurokinin 3 receptor antagonist fezolinetant has been approved by the European Commission (EC) to treat moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS) associated with menopause.

VMS, such as hot flashes and night sweats, affect more than half of women aged 40 to 64 years, with rates in Europe ranging from 56% to 97%.

Hormone replacement therapy can be used to successfully treat symptoms but is not recommended in all cases, underscoring the need for non-hormonal alternatives.

Before menopause, there is a balance between oestrogen and a protein made by the brain chemical neurokinin B, which regulates the brain's temperature control centre. However, as the body goes through menopause, oestrogen levels decline and this balance is disrupted, leading to VMS.

Fezolinetant, which will be sold in the EU under the brand name Veoza, works by blocking neurokinin B in the temperature control centre to restore balance and reduce the number and intensity of hot flashes and night sweats.

The EC’s decision on the drug follows a recent recommendation from the European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee and was supported by positive results from the BRIGHT SKY programme, in which fezolinetant was associated with a significant reduction in the frequency and severity of VMS compared to placebo.

At the end of November, Astellas shared positive 24-week results from the phase 3b DAYLIGHT trial showing that treatment with fezolinetant achieved a statistically significant -1.93 reduction in the frequency of moderate-to-severe VMS at 24 weeks compared to placebo in menopausal patients considered unsuitable for hormone therapy, meeting the primary endpoint of the study.

Fezolinetant also met the key secondary endpoint of mean change from baseline in the severity of moderate-to-severe VMS, demonstrating a reduction of -0.39 compared to placebo, with the drug also shown to reduce sleep disturbances by -2.5 compared to placebo.

Marci English, vice president, head of biopharma development, Astellas, said: “Fezolinetant’s novel mechanism of action targets the root cause of moderate-to-severe VMS associated with menopause.

"We are proud to have developed an innovative treatment option for a condition that has lacked scientific advancement for too long and look forward to making fezolinetant available in countries across the EU.”