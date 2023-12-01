Astellas shares positive 24-week results for non-hormonal menopause drug fezolinetant

Astellas Pharma has shared positive 24-week results from a late-stage trial of its non-hormonal menopause drug fezolinetant.

The phase 3b DAYLIGHT trial has been evaluating the drug as a treatment option for menopausal patients experiencing moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS) and considered unsuitable for hormone therapy.

VMS, such as hot flashes and night sweats, affect up to 80% of women in the US during or after the menopausal transition.

Hormone replacement therapy can be used to successfully treat symptoms, but is not recommended in all cases, so there is a demand for non-hormonal alternatives.

Before menopause, there is a balance between oestrogen and the brain chemical neurokinin B. This regulates the body’s temperature control centre, located in a specific area of the brain. However, as the body goes through menopause, oestrogen levels decline and this balance is disrupted.

Fezolinetant works by blocking neurokinin B in the temperature control centre to restore balance and reduce the number and intensity of hot flashes.

The drug was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in May this year under the brand name Veozah, making it the first non-hormonal neurokinin 3 receptor antagonist approved for this indication. It was also recommended for approval by the European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee as Veoza in October.

The results from DAYLIGHT, which Astellas said will support health technology assessments for reimbursement negotiations, show that oral dosing with fezolinetant at a dose of 45mg per day achieved a statistically significant -1.93 reduction in the frequency of moderate-to-severe VMS at 24 weeks compared to placebo, meeting the primary endpoint of the trial.

Fezolinetant 45mg also met the key secondary endpoint of mean change from baseline in the severity of moderate-to-severe VMS, demonstrating a reduction of -0.39 compared to placebo, with the drug also shown to reduce sleep disturbances by -2.5 compared to placebo.

Marci English, vice president, head of biopharma development, Astellas, said: “This data provides further affirmation to healthcare providers of the positive impact fezolinetant can have on reducing the frequency and severity of VMS, as well as sleep disturbances over a longer period of time.”