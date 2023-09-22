AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo share positive results from phase 3 breast cancer study

AstraZeneca (AZ) and Daiichi Sankyo have shared positive results from a late-stage study of their investigational TROP2-targeting antibody drug conjugate, datopotamab deruxtecan, in certain breast cancer patients.

The phase 3 TROPION-Breast01 trial has been evaluating the drug versus investigator’s choice of single-agent chemotherapy in patients with inoperable or metastatic (HR)-positive, HER2-low or negative breast cancer who have been previously treated with endocrine-based therapy and at least one systemic therapy.

Results show the drug demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement for the primary endpoint of progression-free survival compared to chemotherapy.

A "trend in improvement" for another primary endpoint of overall survival was also observed for datopotamab deruxtecan versus chemotherapy, the companies said, but this data was not mature at the time of the interim analysis.

More than two million people worldwide are diagnosed with breast cancer every year, with HR-positive, HER2-low or negative breast cancer accounting for more than 65% of diagnosed cases.

Endocrine therapy, which works by either lowering the amount of hormones in the body or blocking them from getting to breast cancer cells, is the standard initial treatment for these patients. However, most of those with advanced disease will develop resistance, underscoring the need for additional options.

TROP2 is a protein broadly expressed in several solid tumours, including HR-positive, HER2-low or negative breast cancer.

Datopotamab deruxtecan, which is being jointly developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo, is comprised of a humanised anti-TROP2 IgG1 monoclonal antibody attached to a number of topoisomerase I inhibitor payloads via tetrapeptide-based cleavable linkers.

Susan Galbraith, executive vice president, oncology research and development at AstraZeneca, said: “[The] TROPION-Breast01 news is a significant development for patients with HR-positive, HER2-low or negative metastatic breast cancer whose tumours have become insensitive to endocrine therapy and who currently face poor outcomes. We are encouraged by these positive results.”

The drug is also currently being evaluated as a monotherapy and as part of combination regimens across multiple tumours, including non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer.

Ken Takeshita, global head, oncology research and development at Daiichi Sankyo, said: “We look forward to realising the full potential of this TROP2-directed antibody drug conjugate across breast cancer subtypes through our ongoing phase 3 programme, including two trials in patients with triple-negative breast cancer.”