AstraZeneca announces launch of new healthtech business Evinova to optimise clinical trials

AstraZeneca (AZ) has announced the launch of its new health-technology business, Evinova, to accelerate innovation across the life sciences sector and the delivery of clinical trials and better health outcomes.

Evinova will aim to better meet the needs of healthcare professionals, regulators and patients.

The new healthtech business aims to bring to market established and scaled digital technology solutions which are already used globally by AZ, to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organisations (CROs) to support global clinical research.

Evinova will develop new medicines more efficiently and cost-effectively by optimising clinical trial design and delivery, bringing care closer to home for patients and reducing the burden on health systems.

Additionally, it will also establish opportunities in digital remote patient monitoring and digital therapeutics with a pipeline of digital innovations in those areas.

Operating as a separate business within AZ, Evinova will combine AZ’s clinical and regulatory experience with digital technology, which spans strategy and development, digital product development, data science and artificial intelligence, user experience design and behavioural science.

Evinova will also offer custom scientific solutions such as remote patient monitoring and novel endpoint solutions, along with trial design and consulting services.

As part of strategic collaborations with Parexel and Fortrea, two globally-leading CROs, AZ’s Evinova will be able to offer its globally-scaled digital health solutions and services to their wide customer bases.

Furthermore, Evinova is set to collaborate with Accenture and Amazon Web Services to accelerate industry adoption and expand the global reach of its digital products.

So far, the technologies have already been utilised in multiple AZ-sponsored clinical trials in over 40 countries.

Pascal Soriot, chief executive officer, AZ, said: “We believe Evinova’s combination of scientific expertise and track record in developing AI-enabled digital technologies at scale provides a real opportunity to fundamentally improve patient care, drive healthcare transformation and reduce carbon emissions.”

Cristina Duran, president of Evinova, said: “Coming from within the sector and with proven experience, Evinova will... deliver science-based, evidence-led and human experience-driven solutions with the aim of improving patient experience and outcomes.”