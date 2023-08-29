AstraZeneca latest to sue US government over Medicare drug price negotiation plan

AstraZeneca (AZ) has sued the US government over “critical aspects” of the Medicare drug price negotiation element of President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The IRA allows Medicare, the government health plan for older adults, to negotiate lower prices for a selected group of prescription medicines.

The plan already faces at least seven court challenges from leading drugmakers and industry groups, including Merck & Co, Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Boehringer Ingelheim and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.

AZ’s complaint, filed in a Delaware district court, is specifically aimed at protecting "timely access to medicines for orphan indications" in the US.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said the drug price negotiation provisions of the IRA undermines the goals of the Orphan Drug Act (ODA), a federal statute designed to encourage manufacturers to invest in new therapies for rare diseases.

Dave Fredrickson, executive vice president, oncology business unit, AZ, said if the current version of the IRA stands, patients in the US with rare conditions, who have benefitted from the ODA, will have "delayed access to scientific breakthroughs" compared to other parts of the world.

As well as drugs for rare diseases, many cancer treatments, including AZ’s Lynparza (olaparib) and Soliris (eculizumab), are launched first in an orphan indication and are then expanded over time by carrying out additional trials in larger populations.

“Rare disease and cancer patients depend upon high-risk, low-probability drug development that takes many years to develop and aims for cure,” Fredrickson said.

Unless the programme is blocked, a list of the first ten Medicare Part D drugs selected for negotiation is expected to be published next month, with the new prices set to be effective in 2026.

The government has already announced the first set of Medicare Part B drugs subject to penalties under the IRA because their prices rose faster than the rate of inflation.

The Department of Health and Human Services secretary, Xavier Becerra, said at the time of the announcement: “With the inflation rebate programme, we are fighting to ensure seniors can afford the treatments they need, taxpayers aren’t subsidising drug company excess prices, and the Medicare programme is strong for millions of beneficiaries now and in the future.”