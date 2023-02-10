AstraZeneca progresses application for $360m Ireland manufacturing site

AstraZeneca (AZ) has progressed its application for its $360m ‘next-generation’ active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing (API) facility in Ireland, with a final decision on the project due later this month.

Originally announced by the company in September 2021, the facility will be built at the Alexion Campus in College Park in Dublin and produce APIs – the substances in drugs that are responsible for the beneficial health effects experienced by patients – to meet its growing drug pipeline.

As well as allowing for late-stage development and early commercial supply, the investment is also expected to create around 100 highly skilled jobs, including scientists and engineers.

Pam Cheng, AZ’s executive vice president, global operations and IT, said at the time of the announcement: “The future manufacturing of APIs for our medicines includes compounds with highly complex synthesis, requiring next generation technologies and capabilities that can respond quickly and nimbly to rapidly-changing clinical and commercial needs.”

Alexion was acquired by AZ in July 2021, marking the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker’s entry into the rare diseases sector.

The company’s environmental impact statement submitted with its application said that the new facility would target the products within Alexion’s future portfolio, adding that it would also ‘significantly reduce commercialisation lead times and costs, and introduce more sustainable manufacturing processes’.

According to documents submitted to the Fingal County Council’s Planning and Strategic Infrastructure Department, the new facility will comprise a five-story API production building, as well as supporting facilities such as a two-story chemical materials store and a four-story laboratory building.

An extension to the existing warehouse building, solvent tank storage and a chemical materials yard are among other improvements planned for the site.

Construction for the new facility is set to begin in April, according to a report from The Irish Times, with the site expected to be fully operational by the first quarter of 2026.

Micheál Martin, then Taoiseach of Ireland, said at the time of AZ’s original announcement: “This $360m investment represents a significant commitment to Ireland and will see 100 jobs being created.

“In choosing Ireland as the location for its new next-generation active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facility, AstraZeneca joins the very strong and successful network of global life sciences companies we have in Ireland.”