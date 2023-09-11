AstraZeneca shares positive phase 3 results for Tagrisso combination in lung cancer

AstraZeneca (AZ) has shared positive results from a late-stage study evaluating Tagrisso (osimertinib) in combination with chemotherapy for certain lung cancer patients.

The phase 3 FLAURA2 randomised more than 500 patients with locally advanced (stage 2B to 3C) or metastatic (stage 5) epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) to receive the Tagrisso/chemotherapy combination or the EGFR-tyrosine kinase inhibitor alone.

The results, presented at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer 2023 World Conference on Lung Cancer, showed the combination reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 38% compared to Tagrisso monotherapy.

The combination was also shown to extend median progression-free survival by 9.5 months, AZ said, adding that a clinically meaningful progression-free benefit was observed across all pre-specified subgroups.

At the time of the analysis, the overall survival data was immature, but a 'favourable trend' was observed for Tagrisso plus chemotherapy.

An estimated 2.2 million people worldwide are diagnosed with lung cancer each year and NSCLC accounts for up to 85% of all lung cancer cases.

Approximately 10% to 15% of NSCLC patients in the US and Europe have EGFRm NSCLC, with this patient population particularly sensitive to treatment with an EGFR-tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks the cell-signalling pathways that drive the growth of tumour cells.

Susan Galbraith, executive vice president, oncology research and development at AZ, said: “The compelling FLAURA2 results add to the extensive evidence supporting Tagrisso as the backbone therapy in EGFRm NSCLC and establish a new benchmark for progression-free survival in this setting.

"We look forward to bringing this potential treatment regimen to patients with advanced lung cancer to further delay disease progression, especially for patients with the greatest unmet need including those with central nervous system metastasis at diagnosis.”

Tagrisso already has regulatory approvals in more than 100 countries as a monotherapy for certain patients with NSCLC who have a mutation of the EGFR gene.

AZ also has several ongoing late-stage trials focused on earlier stages of lung cancer. In June, the company presented positive results from the phase 3 ADAURA trial evaluating Tagrisso in patients with early-stage EGFRm NSCLC.

The results, which were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting, showed that the drug reduced the risk of death by 51% compared to placebo in both the primary analysis population (patients with stages 2 to 3a EGFRm NSCLC) and in the overall trial population (stages 1b to 3a).