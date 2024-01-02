AstraZeneca to acquire cell therapy specialist Gracell in deal worth up to $1.2bn

AstraZeneca (AZ) has announced that it will be acquiring Gracell Biotechnologies in a deal worth up to $1.2bn, marking a significant boost to the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker’s pipeline of cell therapies across oncology and autoimmune diseases.

The transaction will grant AZ access to GC012F, a clinical-stage BCMA and CD19 dual-targeting autologous CAR-T therapy being evaluated as a treatment for multiple myeloma, as well as other haematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus.

The candidate has been developed using the China-based biotech’s FasTCAR platform, which is designed to significantly shorten manufacturing time, enhance T cell fitness and potentially improve the effectiveness of autologous CAR-T treatment.

Susan Galbraith, executive vice president, oncology research and development, AZ, said: "GC012F will accelerate our cell therapy strategy in haematology, with the opportunity to bring a potential best-in-class treatment to patients living with blood cancers using a differentiated manufacturing process, as well as exploring the potential for cell therapy to reset the immune response in autoimmune diseases.”

Under the terms of the agreement, AZ will pay Gracell about $1bn upfront, marking a 62% premium to Gracell’s closing market price on 22 December 2023. Combined, the upfront and potential contingent value payments represent a transaction value of approximately $1.2bn.

Dr William Cao, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Gracell, said: "By combining our expertise and resources, we can unlock new ways to harness the Gracell FasTCAR manufacturing platform, which we believe has the potential to optimise the therapeutic profile of engineered T cells to pioneer the next generation of autologous cell therapies.”

The announcement comes less than a month after AZ said it would be acquiring vaccine developer Icosavax for up to $1.1bn.

The company's lead candidate is a phase 3-ready combination protein virus-like particle vaccine targeting both respiratory syncytial virus and human metapneumovirus, two leading causes of severe respiratory infection and hospitalisation in older adults and people with chronic conditions.

AZ also recently entered into a collaboration agreement worth up to $247m with Absci to develop an artificial intelligence-designed antibody drug for a specified oncology target.